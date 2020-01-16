Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

