Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

