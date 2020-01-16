Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.43. 1,609,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,775. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

