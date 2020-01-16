Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $888,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

