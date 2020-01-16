Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $168.34. 2,204,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $168.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

