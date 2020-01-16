Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $570.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

