Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.