Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. 5,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $873.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $130.34.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

