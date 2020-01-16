Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

NYSE V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

