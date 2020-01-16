VisionX (VNX) Price Up 0.5% This Week

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. VisionX has a market cap of $211,798.00 and approximately $3,274.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. During the last week, VisionX has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

