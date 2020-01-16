Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 402,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,144,633 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit