Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 402,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,144,633 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.