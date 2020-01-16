Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

NYSE VCRA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.72 million, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.