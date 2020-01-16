Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Up 7%

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.39, 273,259 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 312,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $629.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

