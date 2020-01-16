Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 156.96 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.27. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

