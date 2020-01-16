Vodafone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,325 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 1,279 call options.
VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.
Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.