Vodafone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,325 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 1,279 call options.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

