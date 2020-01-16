Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.52), approximately 10,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,323% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.08.

About Volga Gas (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

