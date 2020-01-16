VoteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $99.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $92,764.00 and $99.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00575942 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00148034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00118335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000743 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 74,583,125 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

