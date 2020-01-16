VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $762,932.00 and $26,526.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

