Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 5,367,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

