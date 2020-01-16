Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) is Winmill & CO. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 1.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 1,279,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.