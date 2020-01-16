Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 705,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

