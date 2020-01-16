Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113,978 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Waters worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Waters by 252.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 457,218 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 446.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 185,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $197.32 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.