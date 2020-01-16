Wavesbet (WBET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,721.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $81,934.00 and approximately $31,721.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000572 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.