WAX (WAXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $569,334.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Tidex and Kyber Network. WAX has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $569,334.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,600,861,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,008,669,972 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, C2CX, Huobi, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

