Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair strengthening direct retail business across the international regions remains a major positive. Further, the company remains confident about its prospects in markets, such as, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. However, the company’s business has been facing growth headwinds due to exchange rate and weaker consumer spending. It is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will boost Wayfair’s international presence, it will obstruct margin expansion. Also, increasing advertising expenditures and rising competition from e-commerce giants pose risks. In addition, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.52.

W traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,797. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,621 shares of company stock worth $1,415,765 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

