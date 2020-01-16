We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 30,747 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.49. 2,289,395 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.