We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.55 and a one year high of $206.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

