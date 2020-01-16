We Are One Seven LLC Buys 234 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,860,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,020,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $246.17. 83,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,400. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $246.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

