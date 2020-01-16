We Are One Seven LLC Buys 634 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.31. 1,125,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day moving average is $200.54. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $158.56 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

