We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after buying an additional 346,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,828,000 after buying an additional 443,703 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. 190,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2567 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.