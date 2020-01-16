We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

