We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.17. 12,874,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

