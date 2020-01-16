We Are One Seven LLC Sells 805 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 1,186,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,049. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.