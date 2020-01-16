WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 373,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

