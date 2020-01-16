Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 8,846 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,316. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

