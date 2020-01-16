Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

