Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $222.28. 18,713,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,297,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.32 and a fifty-two week high of $222.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

