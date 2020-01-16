Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,011 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

DIA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.04 and a 1 year high of $292.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

