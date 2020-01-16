Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

