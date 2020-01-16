Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 6,901,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

