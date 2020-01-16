Wedbush Weighs in on Redfin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Redfin stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Redfin has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,869.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $2,819,130 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.