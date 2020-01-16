Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 43,595 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,879,000 after buying an additional 797,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Metlife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

Shares of MET opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

