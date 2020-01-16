Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $20.21 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.20. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $135.27.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

