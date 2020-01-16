Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of OneMain worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in OneMain by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

