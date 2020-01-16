Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $51.69

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.58, but opened at $51.69. Weibo shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 194,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

