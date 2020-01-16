Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $51.69

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.58, but opened at $51.69. Weibo shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 194,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit