Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $19.45. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit