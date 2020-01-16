Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.23

Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $19.45. Weir Group shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

