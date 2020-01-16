Wells Fargo & Co Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $200.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $129.44 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.