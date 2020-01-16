Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

