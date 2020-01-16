Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WES stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 345,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

