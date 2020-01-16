Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.39.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. 179,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

