Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on February 21st

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Westoz Investment has a 52-week low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of A$1.28 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million and a PE ratio of -49.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.05.
Westoz Investment Company Profile
